WCED urges parents to remain patient amid placement backlog

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reminded parents to ensure their children are school placed for the 2022 academic year.

Parents are often left anxious and stressed by backlogs in learner placement, which the department is persistently trying to reduce.

An admissions portal allows parents to apply online, with the department encouraging a minimum of least five schools.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the WCED is considering putting up extra mobiles and employing more teaches in areas most in need.

She says the number of available spots at a school remains unclear until exam results are finalized.

Hammond urged parents to be as patient as possible and avoid waiting until the last minute.

VOC