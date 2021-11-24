Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WCED urges parents to remain patient amid placement backlog

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reminded parents to ensure their children are school placed for the 2022 academic year.

Parents are often left anxious and stressed by backlogs in learner placement, which the department is persistently trying to reduce.

An admissions portal allows parents to apply online, with the department encouraging a minimum of least five schools.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the WCED is considering putting up extra mobiles and employing more teaches in areas most in need.

She says the number of available spots at a school remains unclear until exam results are finalized.

Hammond urged parents to be as patient as possible and avoid waiting until the last minute.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.