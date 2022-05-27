WC’s B97 taxi route closed for further four months amid tensions between associations

LOCAL

The B97 minibus taxi route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville will remain closed for a further 4 months.

In July last year, a number of violent incidents took place on the route as a result of tensions between conflicting taxi associations, the local Paarl Alliance Taxi Association, which is affiliated to CODETA, and CATA Boland. Both claimed rights to run the contentious route. The violence claimed the lives of more than 80 people.

The Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Daylin Mitchell says the extension is necessary to stabilise the situation: