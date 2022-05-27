Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC’s B97 taxi route closed for further four months amid tensions between associations

The B97 minibus taxi route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville will remain closed for a further 4 months.
In July last year, a number of violent incidents took place on the route as a result of tensions between conflicting taxi associations, the local Paarl Alliance Taxi Association, which is affiliated to CODETA, and CATA Boland. Both claimed rights to run the contentious route. The violence claimed the lives of more than 80 people.
The Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Daylin Mitchell says the extension is necessary to stabilise the situation:
“In terms of the Transport Contingency Plan that was drawn up at the start of the closure period, Golden Arrow bus trips will remain in operation between Bellville and Paarl to transport commuters.
I expect that extending the closure of these routes and ranks will help to maintain the relative stability that was restored to the public transport environment in the affected areas and support the process of finding lasting peace. I have consulted with the relevant planning authorities in the affected areas, and they agree with the proposed measures.”
Source: SABC

