WC’s George municipality requests SANDF deployment to enforce COVID-19 regulations

The Garden Route District Municipality’s Disaster Management Centre has requested that the SANDF be deployed in the region. This as Covid-19 infections are still rising sharply, especially in the George area.

The District’s infection rate has doubled in the last month, with George having 1800 active cases. Thembalethu and Pacaltsdorp are the current hotspots. Large social gatherings have been identified as one of the major super- spreaders.

Disaster Management head, Gerhard Otto, says they need the SANDF to assist in enforcing Covid protocols:

“We know our law enforcement agencies are under severe strain, many of the police members have tested positive, many are in isolation/quarantine and also our law enforcement officials at local municipalities. So, to be able to do effective law enforcement, we’ve requested the SANDF time and assist again in this area.”

Source: SABC News