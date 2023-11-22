“We announce the reaching of a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary ceasefire) spanning four days”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“Following several days of negotiations, we announce, with the assistance and guidance of Allah the Almighty, the reaching of a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary ceasefire) spanning four days.”

This is according to the Resistance Movement, Hamas.

The movement further commended Qatar and Egypt for their “persistent efforts” to reach the agreement.

According to Hamas, the conditions of the agreement are as follows:

A ceasefire was enacted by both parties, which means a cessation of all military actions by the occupation forces throughout the Gaza Strip.

To allow humanitarian aid, relief supplies, medical assistance, and fuel to all regions of the Gaza Strip.

The release of 50 women and children among the occupation detainees below the age of 19, was reciprocated by the liberation of 150 Palestinian women and children held in occupation prisons (also under the age of 19).

The prohibition of air traffic in the south of Gaza for four days.

The prohibition of air traffic in the north of Gaza for 6 hours daily, from 10 am until 4 pm.

The truce will also ensure the freedom of movement for people, particularly along Salah Al-Din Street, facilitating movement from the north to the south of the Strip.

“The terms of this agreement were formulated with the vision of serving our people and bolstering their steadfastness in the face of aggression, always mindful of their sacrifices, suffering, and concerns,” asserted Hamas in a statement. “Salute to the righteous martyrs, the honored wounded, and the heroic prisoners,” added Hamas.

Furthermore, the pause in the increased aggression by Israeli forces will not take place before Thursday, 23 November.

Photo: QudsNen/X