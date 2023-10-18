We are not affiliated with McDonald’s Israel, says McDonald’s SA

Share this article

McDonald’s South Africa has distanced itself from the McDonald’s operations in Israel, as calls for boycotts on the fast food chain mount, as a result of the Hamas-Israel war. In a bid to support Palestine, people around the world and South Africans have taken to boycotting certain brands that are believed to be affiliated with Israel. If not boycotting, then consumers try to reduce spending on it.

McDonald’s has come under fire and an international boycott call was made after its Israeli franchise announced that it was giving thousands of free meals to hospitals and troops of the Israel Defence Forces. But in a statement on Tuesday, McDonald’s South Africa assured citizens that it is a strictly South African operation. “McDonald’s in South Africa is a local enterprise, with full ownership and operation overseen by local management. We are not affiliated with McDonald’s operations in Israel, which is a locally-owned Israeli enterprise,” said the company.

The company said McDonald’s in Israel operates as a separate entity to McDonald’s South Africa and makes its own business and communications decisions, independent of the business in South Africa. McDonald’s SA opened its first restaurant in Blackheath in Johannesburg back in 1995 and has been active since. McDonald’s South Africa highlighted how it contributes to the local economy. “With 377 restaurants across South Africa, we play a crucial role in bolstering our national economy. We take pride in contributing to employment opportunities, local business partnerships, and fostering economic growth.”

McDonald’s SA noted that it does not engage in any form of political involvement.