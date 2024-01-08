We are quite satisfied with how the festive season played out within the Western Cape- Reagan Allen

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With more than one million people enjoying the festivities in the Western Cape, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen said his department is quite satisfied with how his department managed during the silly season.

“We expected more than one million people in the province, that being both locals and tourists visiting our area to enjoy all the that our beautiful province has to offer. We ensured that all the Law Enforcement officers, the South African Police Services (SAPS) and all others within the policing sector were visible in popular malls, beaches and tourist hotspots and I am satisfied with all the efforts,” he said.

As many people made their ways to various mountain route areas, embarking on various forms of hiking trails, Allen said normally in December many robbery cases are reported, however this year it was less compared to previous years.

“In the month of November, the friends of the Table Mountain and Lion’s Heads sounded the alarm with regards to mugging incidents being increased. We saw operations of the Table Mountain Safety Forum and at least one arrest was made, and the suspect was also linked to previous mugging cases in the area, he added.

Commenting on the number of murders recorded, Allen said it has decreased compared to other years, however, Allen further indicated that the justice system is not where he wants it to be at and he will use the year 2024 to try and restore residents’ faith in the justice system.

“My concern is that we are making progress, but it is almost overshadowed by the bad. Just two days ago I was in the Mitchell’s Plain area following a tip off about a vehicle transporting firearms, we managed to confiscate the firearms and arrested three suspects, but during that time the suspects who were arrested for the triple murder that took place in the Gugulethu area was released because administration issues pertaining to their docket. We still have a very long way to go, but trust needs to be restored in the men in blue,” he stated.

Allen promised to do everything in his power to make sure that safety is priorities this year.

“The next year will be a busy one, we have the national and provincial elections hot on our heels and that will put even more pressure on the political sector. I just want to ensure that the resident’s safety is priorities and that is my main concern this year, he concluded.