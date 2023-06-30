‘We have warm hearts in this country’ — Joy at reception of mom on tractor journey from Krugersdorp to the Cape

The aim is to raise about R160,000 in donations for her daughter, Marconette, to cover travel and living expenses for 10 days in Switzerland. Participation in the tournament is unsponsored.

“Tug-of-war war in Afrikaans is toutrek [which also be translated as “pulling strings” and trek being a journey]. I was combining the idea of taking the tractor for the toutrek and I was checking if I drive the tractor then I am initiating a kind of sponsorship where I will ask people to sponsor a kilometre.

“The amount will go towards her trip including air tickets, kit and visa. My initial idea was that if it is 1,600km, it will add up to R160,000. If I can get that right, she can go proudly go overseas.”

The mother of three said her children thought she was crazy when she shared her idea, including her athletic daughter.

“Initially she said, ‘Mom you are crazy’, but she is proud of me. We talk every day.”

Els says she had some stress about the old tractor’s ability to handle the drive, but she says it is now “flying”.

“She [the tractor] stood on the farm for five years. We only did an oil service and put on new tyres. We didn’t do anything else. That first day was very stressful and I had to figure out how fast she was going, how long is it going to take us per hour and stuff like that.”

She managed 200km on the first day. On day two, after travelling on a bad road, her left front tyre was damaged. She had to replace it and the bearings with help from strangers she met en route.