‘We have warm hearts in this country’ — Joy at reception of mom on tractor journey from Krugersdorp to the Cape

A 50-year-old woman has embarked on a journey aboard a 59-year-old tractor from Krugersdorp in the west of Johannesburg to the Western Cape in a bid to raise funds for her 16-year-old daughter who has qualified to represent South Africa at the tug-of-war championships in Switzerland.
Corné Els began her journey on June 19 in Krugersdorp and headed to Hartbeesfontein in the North West. She is expected to finish the trip tomorrow after completing about 1,600km.
The aim is to raise about R160,000 in donations for her daughter, Marconette, to cover travel and living expenses for 10 days in Switzerland. Participation in the tournament is unsponsored.
“Tug-of-war war in Afrikaans is toutrek [which also be translated as “pulling strings” and trek being a journey]. I was combining the idea of taking the tractor for the toutrek and I was checking if I drive the tractor then I am initiating a kind of sponsorship where I will ask people to sponsor a kilometre.
“The amount will go towards her trip including air tickets, kit and visa. My initial idea was that if it is 1,600km, it will add up to R160,000. If I can get that right, she can go proudly go overseas.”
The mother of three said her children thought she was crazy when she shared her idea, including her athletic daughter.
“Initially she said, ‘Mom you are crazy’, but she is proud of me. We talk every day.”
Els says she had some stress about the old tractor’s ability to handle the drive, but she says it is now “flying”.
“She [the tractor] stood on the farm for five years. We only did an oil service and put on new tyres. We didn’t do anything else. That first day was very stressful and I had to figure out how fast she was going, how long is it going to take us per hour and stuff like that.”
She managed 200km on the first day. On day two, after travelling on a bad road, her left front tyre was damaged. She had to replace it and the bearings with help from strangers she met en route.
I have cried so many times in these two weeks. Tears of joy. The kindness people are showing me is tremendous.
Corne Els
“It’s an old little thing. I was scared in the beginning. I was scared of taking the roads with all the potholes because a tractor doesn’t have shock absorbers so it’s not good to drive through a pothole and in the rain. You don’t know what to expect. It’s open in the cold.
“But I am not alone, I have faith in this thing. Faith has made me do this and brought me so far. There are so many people praying for me. This little tractor is flying over the road because it has got wings, I have got angel wings all over it.”
Els has experienced strangers offering her a night’s accommodation in their homes and sponsoring her with diesel throughout her journey.
“Nothing is organised but when you get to the next town, someone says bring your tractor, we will sponsor you with diesel. They open up their homes. It is amazing.
“My heart is too small to take in all the love and all the support I have got from my fellow South Africans on this trip. All the people I have met, all the donations I have received.
“The kindness is tremendous. I have cried so many times in these two weeks. Tears of joy. Everybody wants to help, they want to say ‘I am a part of this, we are all taking your child to Switzerland’. We have hearts here in our land.”
Els said her daughter is excited at the prospect of becoming a competitor at the tournament.
“She is a very placid kind of girl. She wouldn’t have been angry if she could not make it. But we had it in our hearts that we will do our absolute best to make it come true for her.
“I love my child and what I have seen on this journey is other people saying ‘I would also do that for my child’.”
She hasn’t seen her children in almost two weeks and is looking forward to the reunion, hopefully at the finish line on Saturday.
Source: TimesLIVE