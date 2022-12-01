We need more boots on the ground’: Popcru slams drop in officer numbers

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) wants increased technology support and more police officers, its president said at a central executive committee meeting this week.

“Over the past few years budget cuts, poor infrastructure, a lack of resources and training, and staff shortages have reached crisis levels and are preventing our members from performing their work effectively,” Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza told 800 delegates.

These challenges placed police and correctional service officers at risk, he said.

A recent 2022/23 annual performance plan reported a decline in officers from 199,345 in 2011/12 to 182,126 at the end of the 2020/21 financial year, Cebekhulu-Makhaza said.

“The greatest declines were seen at police station level, where human resources decreased by 14.3% between April 2012 and July 2021. They now hold just 43.4% of ideal personnel demand requirements, or four in 10 of officers needed.”