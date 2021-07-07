We need to keep our cinemas open: Ster-Kinekor

Share this article

















Ster-Kinekor which is currently in Business Rescue is appealing to government to open up cinemas to the public.

The company says the current lockdown will have a devastating impact on their business.

Over 1.3-million customers in South Africa visited the cinema since reopening at the end of August last year.

Cinema’s are again experiencing a devastating blow especially at a time when they were starting to see an encouraging increase in attendances.

In a statement Ster-Kinekor says the industry which employ thousands of people will have no choice but to cut more jobs.

Under level 4 cinemas are not allowed to operate.

The company says cinemas remain one of the safest forms of entertainment due to access control, the ability to distance patrons, strict management of cleaning, and no-touch points for purchase.

The industry says they remain a safe indoor venue with no infections traced back to cinema globally.

They are calling on government to reconsider their closures.

Source: SABC News