From the news desk

We need to put pressure on Israel to stop the killings – Mashatile

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the world must never get tired in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Mashatile represented South Africa at the inaugural Saudi-African summit in Riyadh.

He also called for cessation of hostilities in Gaza as the conflict intensifies.

Mashatile sat down with SABC International Relations reporter Khayelihle Khumalo in the Saudi capital.

“We believe that conflicts or disputes should be resolved through peaceful means. So, we are going to continue to urge those who are key stakeholders in this to come to the negotiating table to discuss so that we can resolve this peacefully. We want to see the situation where the state of Israel and Palestine can live side by side in peace along the 1967 borders. So, indeed we do call for a two state solution, the whole world is calling for that, the US, Europe and Africa. We think that’s the best way.”

Source: SABC News


