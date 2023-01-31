‘We need to take back our community before it’s too late, says Hanover Park CPF

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

The residents in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats have been rocked by another bloody weekend. According to reports, three people were killed, while a fourth person was wounded after suffering a gunshot to the head. The local community has been plagued by ongoing violence for years. Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Community Policing Forum (CPF) Spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed described the tense atmosphere after the spate.

“The recent flare up in Hanover Park is all about leadership. Everybody wants the most turf with the toughest gang in order to sell the most drugs,” said Mohammed.

According to Mohammed, since the beginning of January there have been nine murders related to gun-violence.

“Our children are living in fear. They’ve just started school and are too scared to walk to their institutions even though it is a stone’s throw away from their homes. There are instances where learners need to be escorted by police in order to ensure their safety,” explained a worried Mohammed.

However, Mohammed said law enforcement agencies are doing all they can to ensure the safety of residents during this time, but community members are not heeding the call to finger the culprits.

“The police and policing forum are doing all they can to ensure the community is safe, but it is difficult to ensure perpetrators are brought to book when community members are not forthcoming as witnesses. Nobody is willing to take a stand against these thugs. Everyone is too afraid to speak out and that’s how we perpetuate the killings. You need to break the silence and speak up,” said Mohammed.

She further called on families to stop defending their merciless relatives.

“I want to bring this message across loud and clear to the community. Mothers, please stop covering for your sons who are killing our youth. Wives, please stop lying and saying your husbands were in bed when they are caught live on CCTV shooting up our streets with no remorse,” exclaimed Mohammed.

These killings come after Philippi /Hanover Park Community Police Forum (CPF) together with our partners Philippi SAPS will be embarking on the annual Spiritual Crime Prevention at Masjidur-Ragmaan on Friday afternoon.

“We need to unite and be honest in order to save our children. We need to take back our community before all our women and children die,” added Mohammed.

VOC