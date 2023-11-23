Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“We strongly condemn the Israeli Nazi occupation’s arrest of Dr. Muhammad Abu Salamiya, general director of the Al-Shifa Hospital, along with several medical staff.”

This is according to the Resistance Movement, Hamas.

The movement further cited the move by Israel as “nothing less than despicable, lacking any sense of humanity and morals.”

It is also a flagrant violation of international norms and charters, asserted Hamas, since medical personnel should never be harmed, including in times of war.

“We call on international bodies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization (WHO), with which Dr. Muhammad, who was in contact to evacuate the remaining patients and wounded from Al-Shifa Hospital, to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation army,” urged Hamas.

The movement added that the appeal would secure the release of Abu Salamiya, along with the other medical personnel, who were arrested simply for doing their job and fulfilling their humanitarian duty.

Furthermore, Israeli forces continue to impose bombardments on the homes of innocent civilians, hospitals, and schools despite talks about a pause of a four-day ceasefire.

This comes after Israel and Hamas agreed on the Qatar-mediated deal for a four-day truce in Gaza, as well as the release of 50 captives for the return of 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The agreement was supposed to be implemented today, but Israel has announced that the agreement will only be effective from Friday, 24 November.

Photo: QudsNen/X