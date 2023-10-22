Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Hundreds of Palestinian flags wave in the clear blue skies while pro-Palestinian supporters gather gather on Salt River’s field and proudly wear their kufiyahs. Others shade themselves while seated on the grass with elongated Palestine flags.

“Amandla (power/strength)!”

These are words echoed from leaders who took to the stage to address the crowd and advocate for the Palestinian struggle.

“The importance of today’s gathering is linked to what has been happening since October 7 (Hamas’ surprise attack), and what is happening to the people of Gaza, specifically the horrific response from the Israeli government,” said the cleric and anti-Apartheid activist Dr Allan Boesak. “We see the international community finally awakening to this awful truth as pro-Palestine protests all over the world are underway.”

Boesak further referenced South Africa’s painful history under the Apartheid regime, which is why South Africans should foster the most empathy.

“We cannot sit here and fold our hands, and neither can we make some noises through some government official or minister, that make us sound as if we are in solidarity with Palestine. Gazans need much more than talk, they need action,” emphasized Boesak.

Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) member Abeedah Adams said the aim is to call on the government to act.

“We want the government to expel the Israeli ambassador and cut all diplomatic and economic ties with Israel. We also want then to prosecute young people who serve in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF),” asserted an adamant Adams. “We also want them to start the process of having Israel’s state of Apartheid being charged with the International Criminal Court (ICC). We also want to show the Zionists in Cape Town who have been acting with complete impunity and arrogance,” reiterated Adams.

According to Adams, there is no space for “Zionists” in Cape Town.

“We are going to make Cape Town small and uncomfortable for them,” added Adams.

Photo: VOCfm