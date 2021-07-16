We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to prevail: Ramaphosa

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa says the violence that unfolded in South Africa in the past week had been instigated. He says the government will not allow anarchy and mayhem to prevail.

Ramaphosa says recent looting and vandalism incidents had nothing to do with ethnic mobilisation.

Unrest sparked last weekend when protestors took to the streets demanding the release of former President Jacob Zuma, after his incarceration.

The demonstrations then morphed into mass looting and vandalism, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The situation has stabilised in most parts of the country. Speaking to the media in KwaMashu, Durban, Ramaphosa says those who instigate instability will not prevail.

“This which has manifested itself is not ethnic mobilisation as much as it seemed to rear its head at the beginning, it is not. The instigators want to spread instability in the country and we don’t know what their full and true intentions are, but the democratic state is what our people are defending, as well as their assets which demonstrates that the intentions of the instigators is failing.”

More than 91 people have been killed and over 1400 arrested in the violent mayhem.

Ramaphosa is expected to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces. The President is expected to engage with the provincial government, security forces, organised business, interfaith leaders and political parties.

Source: SABC News