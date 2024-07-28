Weapons seized at White River base were legal: Police Commissioner

Share this article

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says the weapons seized at the suspected military training base at White River, Mpumalanga, were legal and certified by the training service provider running the facility.

Masemola was speaking at White River after he and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited the area.

The 95 Libyans have been charged with the contravention of Immigration Act among other things.

It is alleged that the facility was initially designated as a security training camp – but military-style training was allegedly being conducted at the facility.

Police also found dagga and cocaine during the operation. Some of the other drugs found in their possession will be sent to the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory in Pretoria to be identified.

General Masemola and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu address the media on the status of the guns seized at the military training base in White River.

Meanwhile, a community leader in Masoyi near White River, Mpumalanga, has accused the 95 Libyan nationals arrested of terrorism. Lucky Gatsheni says the foreign nationals terrorised their community. He says some of the suspects used to roam around the neighborhood, robbing and assaulting locals.

“I understand that they were here on the farm for the past four months. But then in our village, it’s only four weeks since we noticed them on the streets. We didn’t see any problem with them, because we know that foreign nationals used to come to our villages. So then later on, they started causing problems in the community. You know, they will walk during the night and they will rob people’s cell phones and sometimes they will even hit them.”

Source: SABC News