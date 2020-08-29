Weather conditions has WSAR struggling to remove body of 56-year-old man

Share this article

















Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said that the body of the man found in the Helderberg Nature Reserve will be brought down on Sunday.

The 58-year-old man’s body was discovered in the reserve during the early hours on Friday and was expected to be brought down from the mountain today, but due to weather conditions will be coming down on Sunday.

WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais said: “It’s planned to bring (the) body off on Sunday early morning weather permitting.”

According to the South African Weather Service, heavy rain, leading to localised flooding, is expected over south-western areas of the Western Cape until Saturday afternoon.

A gale-force westerly win (62-70km/h) is expected between Stillbaai and Plettenberg Bay, and disruptive snowfalls are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape.

WSAR previously said that at around 5pm on Thursday their assistance was requested by the manager of the Helderberg Reserve, after the wife of a 58-year-old man had reported him overdue.

“The man had set out to hike the Sugarbird Route and not returned by 16:00 as he had arranged with his wife. By then rangers had already patrolled the route,” WSAR said.

WSAR had more than 17 operatives in the field on foot and where possible in 4x4s searching for the man into the small hours of Thursday night.