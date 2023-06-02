Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Weather Service issues yellow Level 2 warning for Western Cape

Local, NewsNo Comments
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued two yellow Level 2 warnings for damaging winds in parts of the Western Cape this weekend.

This as a series of cold fronts are expected to make landfall on Friday evening, which could cause localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Damaging winds are expected along the coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from this evening and will spread to the south coast by Saturday morning.

Damaging waves are also expected along the same coastline.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management teams say it will remain on high alert.

Source: SABC News


