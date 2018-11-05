Weekend blaze contained in Hout Bay

Firefighters are battling an intense fire on the mountain slopes at Grotto road in Hout Bay, which has now reached the peak of the mountain.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Edward Bosch said four fire engines, two water tankers with 25 fire fighters as well as additional crews of National Parks and Wild Fire volunteer fire fighters were on the scene to contain the blaze.

The fire reached the peak of the mountain. Firefighting efforts were prioritized to contain the head of the fire as well as to protect the urban fringe. The cause is unknown at this stage.

Earlier this week, eight people were killed in a blaze in the Garden Route. The fire, which had been raging for about a week, destroyed 19 homes and tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation. said firefighting efforts are prioritized to contain the blaze.

