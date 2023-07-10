Weekend crime overview

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Speaking to VOC breakfast on Monday morning, Criminologist Simon Howell gave an overview of the crime from the weekend.

“A suspected robber was beaten and set alight at an informal settlement in Cape Town. This is the vigilantism scene we’ve been having over the last few weeks,” said Howell.

Howell stated that Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers found nearly 5000 Ecstasy tablets in a cooler bag in Gugulethu and in Langa, a film crew was robbed of nearly R1 million rands worth of equipment. He also said that police warned of an increase in cybercrime in Grassy Park specifically around people shopping online.

Investment in CPFs

The South African Police Service commissioner said they will be investing R70 million into Community Police Forums (CPF) across the country.

Howell said that CPFs play a crucial role in developing community relations with the police. However, he expressed concern about the significant variations in the abilities and operations of CPFs across different stations.

“It is essential to further enhance and resource CPFs, but this process should be preceded by a comprehensive evaluation. This evaluation is necessary to ensure that funds are allocated to the right individuals and directed to the appropriate areas,” stated Howell.

Furthermore, Howell pointed out that while there are many commendable CPFs, there are also several CPFs that require significant development. Thus, Howell suggests that the South African Police Service should conduct a thorough assessment of the current situation on the ground before investing in CPFs. This evaluation will enable them to make informed decisions and prioritize the areas that require the most attention.

