Wesbank fire victims identified as off-duty police officer and family

Police have revealed more details about yesterday (Saturday)’s fatal fire in Ringwood Street, Wesbank near Mfuleni.

Spokesperson Novela Potelwa says the victims were a 48-year-old off duty police sergeant, his 38-year-old wife and two children, aged 4 and 8.

According to the City’s Fire and Rescue services, at least three crews responded to the fire at around 00:50 am, and proceeded to quell the blaze. Two girls managed to escape and were transported to hospital.

Potelwa says the late couple’s 18-year-old daughter is being treated for burn wounds and her 11-month-old daughter- the late couple’s grand daughter) for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished at around 1.30 am. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Police reports indicate a tenant on the premises heard screams after 21:30 coming from the main house and went to investigate. The tenant tried to gain access to the house. All deceased persons are suspected to have died of smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is the subject of the police investigation,” stated police.

VOCfm