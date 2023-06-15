West Bank: Israel army blows up home, kills Palestinian man

Share this article

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man, wounded over 300 others, and blew up a home in a large military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early on Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry said Khalil Yahya al-Anis, 20, died from gunshot wounds.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said 337 people, including four children, were wounded by Israeli bullets and from inhaling tear gas. At least two people were seriously wounded.

Israeli forces also razed the family house of a Palestinian man accused of killing an Israeli soldier in October.

Israel routinely demolishes the family homes of Palestinians who carry out attacks against Israelis. This practice is condemned by rights groups as a form of unlawful collective punishment.

During the raid, Nablus residents took to the streets, hurling stones and other projectiles at Israeli soldiers.

In some areas, Palestinian fighters engaged in armed clashes with Israeli troops.

The circumstances of al-Anis’s death were not immediately clear.

According to the PRCS, Israeli forces also targeted a Palestinian ambulance with live bullets and a stun grenade, which shattered a vehicle’s windshield. No injuries were reported to the paramedics.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Israeli troops shot and killed 19-year-old Faris Abdel-Menem Hashash in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus

The two incidents come as deadly Israeli operations in the West Bank grow, leading to a record number of Palestinian fatalities.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 156 Palestinians this year, including 25 children.

A total of 122 fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and a further 34 in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians have killed at least 20 Israelis in the same period.

Source: Middle East Monitor