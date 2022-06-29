West Bank: Israeli forces fatally shoot Palestinian man during Jenin raid

Share this article

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man early on Wednesday in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency said he was killed during an Israeli army raid in the city.

Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian armed group, said that one of its men was killed “confronting the occupation forces” in Jenin.

Wafa said Yahya Yousef al-Jafar and Ahmed Asaad Nabhan were also arrested after raids on the homes of their relatives in the al-Marah neighbourhood of Jenin.

The Israeli army said it had conducted overnight “counter-terrorism activities” in several West Bank locations.

Around 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, many of them in raids, in the West Bank this year.

Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent TV reporter with Al Jazeera, was shot dead by Israeli forces last month in Jenin while she was covering one of the army raids there.

At least 19 people have been killed in Israel in attacks by Palestinian individuals since March.

Source: Middle East Eye