West Bank: Israeli raid kills Palestinian boy in Jenin

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces on Saturday during a raid on the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The ministry identified the boy as Amjad al-Fayed and said he was shot by Israeli troops in the neck and chest. It also said an 18-year-old was wounded with a live bullet to the abdomen and his condition is critical.

Two of Fayed uncles, Amjad and Muhammad al-Fayed, were shot dead by Israeli forces in 2002 in a raid on the camp, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and its camp on Saturday morning and were confronted by young Palestinian men and boys on Haifa Street, where Israeli soldiers fired live bullets at the Palestinians.

The Israeli military said that suspects “hurled firebombs and opened fire at troops” during an overnight operation in the West Bank. Israeli forces responded with gunfire and “hits were identified,” Haaretz reported.

After the announcement of Fayed’s death, mourners carried the body and roamed the streets of the city and its camp, chanting against the Israeli occupation.

The Fatah movement and other Palestinian factions in Jenin declared a strike in the city to protest against the killing of Fayed.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh condemned Fayed’s killing as “a crime against Palestinians in Jenin” and called on the international community to condemn it and “hold the perpetrators accountable”.

He warned of the “serious consequences of these repeated crimes”.

The Jenin camp is a stronghold of Palestinian resistance which has come under near-daily raids by Israel in recent months.

Last week, an Israeli raid killed senior Palestinian figure Daoud al-Zubaidi while heavy gun battles in the camp left 13 Palestinians wounded and one Israeli officer killed.

On Thursday, 57 US lawmakers demanded the State Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation launch an investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing. The late journalist held US citizenship.

