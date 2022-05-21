Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

West Bank: Israeli raid kills Palestinian boy in Jenin

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

INTERNATIONAL

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces on Saturday during a raid on the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The ministry identified the boy as Amjad al-Fayed and said he was shot by Israeli troops in the neck and chest. It also said an 18-year-old was wounded with a live bullet to the abdomen and his condition is critical.

Two of Fayed uncles, Amjad and Muhammad al-Fayed, were shot dead by Israeli forces in 2002 in a raid on the camp, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and its camp on Saturday morning and were confronted by young Palestinian men and boys on Haifa Street, where Israeli soldiers fired live bullets at the Palestinians.

The Israeli military said that suspects “hurled firebombs and opened fire at troops” during an overnight operation in the West Bank. Israeli forces responded with gunfire and “hits were identified,” Haaretz reported.

After the announcement of Fayed’s death, mourners carried the body and roamed the streets of the city and its camp, chanting against the Israeli occupation.

The Fatah movement and other Palestinian factions in Jenin declared a strike in the city to protest against the killing of Fayed.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh condemned Fayed’s killing as “a crime against Palestinians in Jenin” and called on the international community to condemn it and “hold the perpetrators accountable”.

He warned of the “serious consequences of these repeated crimes”.

The Jenin camp is a stronghold of Palestinian resistance which has come under near-daily raids by Israel in recent months.

Last week, an Israeli raid killed senior Palestinian figure Daoud al-Zubaidi while heavy gun battles in the camp left 13 Palestinians wounded and one Israeli officer killed.

On 11 May, an Israeli soldier shot and killed the veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a similar incursion in the camp. Abu Akleh’s killing and subsequent assault on her funeral have drawn widespread international condemnation of Israel and highlighted its long-history of targeting Palestinian journalists.

On Thursday, 57 US lawmakers demanded the State Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation launch an investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing. The late journalist held US citizenship.

Source: Middle East Eye


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.