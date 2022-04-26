Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

West Bank: Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli forces in refugee camp

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian man died on Tuesday after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, “succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp” which is near Jericho, the ministry said.

An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP the incident was under investigation.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three men were injured when the “undercover” forces raided the camp overnight.

The Fatah movement in Jericho has declared a general strike, excluding the health sector, in the district, Wafa said.

On Friday, an 18-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli forces near Jenin died from his wounds.

Source: Middle East Eye


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.