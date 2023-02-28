West Bank tensions are escalating, following a deadly Israeli settler attack.

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

In retaliatory attacks, settlers supported by the Israeli army destroy scores of homes and cars in the occupied West Bank, killing one Palestinian in the process.

Palestinian officials claim that Israeli settlers have carried out at least 300 attacks in Palestinian communities in the Nablus area of the occupied West Bank in what has been dubbed a “pogrom,” which included shootings and arson.

Samih al-Aqtash, a 37-year-old Palestinian, was shot in the stomach on Sunday night in the village of Zaatara, South of Nablus, by settlers who were under the protection of the Israeli army – his wounds caused his death. The father of five recently came home after volunteering to aid quake victims in Turkey five days ago.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 390 Palestinians were injured during the settler rampage in the south of Nablus villages of Huwara, Zaatara, Burin, and Asira al-Qibliya. The majority of the injuries were caused by Israeli army tear gas as well as smoke inhalation from extensive settlers-lit fires.

Photo: Pexels