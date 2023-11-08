Western and Eastern Cape floods declared a national disaster

Share this article

The National Disaster Management Centre has declared the September floods in the Western and Eastern Cape a national disaster.

The decision was made after assessing the severity of the damage caused by the floods, which were triggered by unprecedented rainfall over the Heritage Day long weekend.

The declaration of a National Disaster will enable the provincial governments of the Western and Eastern Cape to access relief funds from the National Disaster Management Centre. These funds will be used to repair and recover damaged public infrastructure, which is estimated to cost R441 million for provincial infrastructure and R154 million for municipal damages.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government and Environmental Affairs, Anton Bredell, has welcomed the National Disaster Management Centre’s decision.

Bredell stated that the declaration allows the provincial government to effectively address the widespread damage caused by the floods.

The provincial governments of the Western and Eastern Cape, along with various disaster relief organisations, have been working tirelessly to provide assistance to affected communities. This assistance includes the provision of food, shelter, and medical care, as well as the distribution of relief supplies.

The declaration of a national disaster will provide additional resources and support to the ongoing relief efforts. It will also allow for the long-term recovery and reconstruction of affected areas.

Source: SABC News