Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner promotes senior managers

Share this article

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape, Major General Albert Maqhashalala announced the appointment of four senior managers, today, at the SAPS Provincial Head Office in Green Point, Cape Town.

Major General Maqhashalala was accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioners: Major General Michael Jojo, Legal Services, Major General Preston Voskuil, Support Services, and Major General Mpumelelo Manci, Policing Services to present the new ranks to the four senior managers.

The newly appointed senior officers were promoted to the level of Brigadier effective from 01 October 2022 in various positions and environments within the province. The senior managers promoted were as follows:

Brigadier Rozelle Bekker, Section Head: Legal Support: Resources;

Brigadier Lindiwe Dyantyi, Station Commander Mitchells Plain SAPS;

Brigadier Jan Alexander, Station Commander Nyanga SAPS;

Brigadier Leon Hanana, Provincial Head: Serious and Violent Crime

Source: SAPS