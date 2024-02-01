Western Cape all systems go for second voter registration weekend – says IEC

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Ahead of the second national voter registration weekend the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that the voters’ roll has thus far surpassed 27 million, marking it a historic milestone.

The IEC in the Western Cape says it is all systems go for the second round of voter registrations set to take place this weekend the 3rd and 4th of February.

This gives individuals who were unable to register to vote during the first registration drive in November 2023 another opportunity to do so.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said the Western Cape will have 1572 registration stations open from 08h00 to 17h00 for citizens to register or verify their details.

Hendrickse said that for individuals who may have lost or damaged their ID certificates, home affairs offices across the province will be open on the weekend from 08h00 to 17h00 to facilitate ID collection or temporary certificate applications.

He stressed:

“The most important part of participating in a democracy is to vote, therefore we are urging all eligible voters to go out and register.” “If you want to make a difference, you have to state your opinion and shove it in the ballot box because that is where it is going to matter.”

Furthermore, the public is also reminded to update registration details when changing addresses.

“This applies even if you’ve just moved down the road or to a different part of town. It’s imperative you update your details for the voting station in your new location.”

Failure to update may result in the inability to vote at the new location.

The IEC provides the following methods to check and update registration details:

You can go online at www.elections.org.za

Or sms your ID number to 32810 (SMS are charged at R1 per SMS)

Call the Call Centre during office hours at 0800 11 8000

Or check at the voting station during registration weekend on February 3 and 4, 2024.

In addition to registration weekends, individuals can register online via the IEC website up until election day. The Whatsapp chatbot at 0600 88 0000 is also available for checking registration status and voting station details.

Photo: VOCfm