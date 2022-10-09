Western Cape amplifies call for kidnappings, extortions task team

Share this article

Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, has reiterated his call for the formation of an integrated kidnappings and extortion task team.

Allen was responding on Saturday to news that abducted Cape Town businesswoman Anichka Penev had been reunited with her family on Friday evening.

“We extended our gratitude to those responsible for Penev’s safe return. During this time we will continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Allen.

“I have received confirmation from the acting SAPS provincial commissioner Maj-Gen (Albert) Maqashalala that Penev has been released and that SAPS is still investigating the circumstances about her disappearance.

“We have a clear stance on our approach towards criminals who engage in this type of criminal activity.

“This is unacceptable and we will ensure a thorough investigation is done,” he said.

“In a meeting with the acting provincial police commissioner this week it was agreed that alternatives have to be considered to immediately address the kidnappings.

“With the City of Cape Town, we have consistently called for a fully-fledged integrated task team to address kidnappings and extortions. We can no longer only be receiving reports about data on these matters without implementing preventive operations.”

Penev was kidnapped on September 29 in Blue Downs. Provincial police spokesperson WO Joseph Swartbooi told TimesLIVE on Saturday she had “been safely reunited with her family on Friday. The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping are still under investigation.”

Source: TimesLIVE