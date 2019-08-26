Western Cape ANC welcomes Interim Provincial Committee

Share this article

















African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule says party structures in the Western Cape have welcomed the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC). Members of the ANC’s National Executive Committee visited six regions in the Province. This is after the disbandment of the party’s Provincial Executive Committee.

Magashule says they have received good feedback from their structures following the high-level visits in the six regions.

He says the structures have highlighted that it is a time for unity and that at branch level party structures are solid and united. Magashule, however added that the feedback also called for stronger party presence in more affluent areas of the province and that the party has to broaden its scope within middle-class communities.

The IPC will be operational for nine months.

ANCSG Cde @Magashule_Ace joined by the leadership of the Western Cape Interim Provincial Committee cde Lurumo Kalako(left) and Cde Ronalda Namalungo(right). The NEC met with IPC to discuss conerns raised during meeting with structures on saturday. Structures have welcomes the IPC pic.twitter.com/doPJenlNBp — African National Congress (@MYANC) August 25, 2019

(Source: SABC News)

