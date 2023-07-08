Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal expecting cold fronts and heavy rains

Share this article

Disaster risk management officials across the Western and Southern Cape have been placed on high alert, as yet another cold front is expected to make landfall this weekend.

The South African Weather Service has also issued a warning of a cold front accompanied by heavy rainfall for entire province of KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

Authorities say a warning has been issued for coastal towns including Plettenberg Bay and Stilbaai, in the Western Cape.

In Stellenbosch, teams have been cleaning drains and clearing blockages.

Stellenbosch Municipal Spokesperson, Stuart Grobbelaar says low-lying areas are most at risk of experiencing localised flooding and the teams are monitoring these in particular.

He has encouraged residents to make sure their downpipes and gutters are cleared.

In KZN, the warning comes after several areas in the province were affected by the recent heavy rains. The weather patterns will persist until Monday evening.

Weather Forecaster, Oridile Modipa is urging residents, especially those along the coastline to exercise extreme caution.

“This coming weekend, from tomorrow, we are expecting a cold front to pass through KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening into Sunday. With that cold front, we are expecting scattered showers and thunder showers across the whole province. On Monday, we are expecting isolated showers and thundershowers, a 60 percentage chance along the coast. There is a slight possibility of some snow over the southern Drakensburg on Sunday into the early hours of Monday.”