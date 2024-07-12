Western Cape braces for more storms after thousands affected by severe flooding

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Severe weather continues to wreak havoc across the Western Cape, with thousands of homes flooded in informal settlements as heavy rains persist.

Roads have been closed, schools and clinics damaged, and some areas completely cut off by flooding.

A Level 8 weather warning was issued for Thursday (11 July) in Cape Town, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch.

The City of Cape Town reported on Thursday that the worst-affected areas include Khayelitsha, Lwandle in Strand, Nomzamo, Gugulethu, Masiphumelele, Macassar, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Mfuleni, Tafelsig, Vygieskraal, and Ocean View.

Speaking to VOC News, Ocean View community activist and Community Policing Forum (CPF) member Mansoor Ismail described the situation as fierce, with flooding affecting roads and communities.

“Luckily no roofs were blown off, however, there was damage to houses and debris from fallen tree branches littered the area. We experienced floods across our roads, including the main road in Kommetjie. Our rivers reached full capacity, causing concern but not overflowing.”

Regarding relief efforts at some of the informal settlements in Masiphumelele (Masi), Mansoor Ismail stated:

“Masi has been severely flooded, particularly in the wetlands of sections A, D, E, and F. Local councillors and various stakeholders are working tirelessly to assist affected residents with warm meals and clothing.”

Ismail said that organizations like Gift of the Givers, Living Hope, and the Ocean View Mosque have been instrumental in providing support to residents.

Meanwhile, in Hout Bay, community activist Roscoe Jacobs highlighted significant damage to informal structures due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Jacobs said that in several Hout Bay informal settlements including Heeda, Imizamo Yethu, over 1500 people have been affected by the severe weather conditions, prompting calls for urgent disaster management assistance from the City of Cape Town.

“We have had quite heavy downpours and strong winds blowing through Hout Bay, causing concern among residents. Informal structures have suffered roof damage and structural instability, leading to water leaks and widespread discomfort.” “As we are in a mountainous area which means water flows rapidly through, exacerbating damages. We are doing our best to support affected families and advocate for urgent assistance.”

Jacobs called for swift action:

“Assistance from the City of Cape Town, particularly in providing flood kits and disaster relief, has been slow due to stretched resources.

Furthermore, the Breede Valley Municipality (BVM) has issued a statement noting that adverse weather conditions have also led to significant road and stormwater issues, with some roads closed due to flooding and stormwater systems overwhelmed, causing water pooling and property flooding in the region.

The municipality said that teams are on high alert, prioritizing the repair of service interruptions.

“This morning, breakfast was provided for approximately sixty Emagwaleni residents housed at the Unobuntu Thusong Service Centre (UTSC). With the flooding subsiding, residents were allowed to go and inspect their dwellings if they were safe to occupy,” the municipality stated. “BVM’s Housing and Human Settlement department continues to provide humanitarian support to the residents of Rawsonville informal settlements accommodated at Huyssteen hall in Worcester.”

Meanwhile, in Worcester, five area faults and sixty individual electrical complaints are being addressed, while in Rawsonville, informal settlement residents are receiving humanitarian support at Huyssteen Hall.

Additionally, Worcester has experienced a pylon collapse due to vandalism, further complicating electrical restoration efforts.

As the province braces for more storms, authorities and communities are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for further impacts.

