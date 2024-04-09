Western Cape braces for recovery after severe storm leaves hundreds destitute

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for the Western Cape on Tuesday, cautioning residents about strong winds and rainfall affecting various parts of the province.

As Cape Town grapples with the aftermath of gale-force winds and heavy downpours, hundreds of residents in neighboring communities find themselves destitute.

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadhan AM on Tuesday, Disaster Risk Management Spokesperson Charlotte Powell stated that the impact of the weather extends beyond informal settlements, reaching formal areas as well.

“We are still conducting assessments across the cities,” added Powell. “At least 28 incidents have been listed of areas where structural damage occurred due to the wind, including Delft, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Blue Downs, Somerset West, Northpine, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Monwabisi and commercial properties in Strand.” In addition to these incidents, high-risk informal settlements in Khayelitsha and Mfuleni, along with backyard dwellers on the Cape Flats, have been affected.

Responding to the crisis, humanitarian aid assistance has been mobilized by NGO partners such as Gift of the Givers, Islamic Relief, the South African Red Cross Society, and the Mustadafin Foundation.

“The city’s recreation and parks department are removing uprooting trees, our roads and storm water department is trying to unblock drains and overflows and also providing sandbags to residents.”

Despite the forecast indicating no rain for the remainder of the week, authorities are urging residents to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

“We appeal to residents to fix leaking roofs, keep gutters and drains clear, and stay alert by keeping up to date with weather conditions and predictions,” Powell emphasized.

Residents are also reminded of the emergency contact numbers: 107 for landlines and 021 4807700 for cellphones, ensuring prompt access to assistance in case of emergencies.

