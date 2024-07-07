Western Cape braces for thunderstorms, gale force winds

Share this article

Authorities are bracing for thunderstorms with gale force winds to hit Cape Town, Drakenstein, the Overberg and Stellenbosch municipalities today.

The South African Weather Service has upgraded the level six weather warning for interior winds to level eight.

The storms are expected to cause flooding in both formal and informal areas, with the risk of rooftops being blown, damage to infrastructure and traffic disruptions.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Spokesperson Charlotte Powell says additional crews are on standby to deal with an influx of incidents.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Ministry of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Wouter Kriel says services are being activated to support the vulnerable and those impacted by the inclement weather.

Kriel says, “We have received a Level 4 for heavy rain and potential flooding over the western parts of the Western Cape on Sunday. Then we also have weather warnings for snow and for high waves going into the rest of the week. The Western Provincial Disaster Management Centre and all our partners are on standby for the various incidents that are anticipated.”

Source: SABC News