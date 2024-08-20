Western Cape CPF board urges action amid surge in violence

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in violence from 16 to 19 August 2024, highlighting a targeted attack in Hout Bay and daylight gang violence in Hanover Park as evidence of significant shortcomings in current security measures. In response, the Board is urgently calling for stronger law enforcement efforts and greater community unity to address this escalating violence and restore safety.

Western Cape CPF Board Spokesperson Justin Kumlen on Tuesday outlined the measures they plan to implement, stating, “From our Law Enforcement, one of the key actions we want to see is more boots on the ground. We also need more proactive policing, using intelligence units to gather information and act on it. Additionally, we must increase the use of technology in our efforts.”

Kumlen emphasized that solving crime cannot rely solely on policing. He pointed out that civil society must play a role, as crime often goes unreported, and in some cases, communities protect criminals by attacking police when they act on tips.

“Education is another critical area that needs attention,” Kumlen said. “We need to focus on programs starting in schools and provide activities to keep children engaged after school. Unfortunately, in many households, parents work long hours, leaving children unsupervised, which leads to them getting involved in activities they shouldn’t. Socio-economic issues and the environmental design of our communities also play a significant role in crime, and these are areas we need to address to curb it.”

Kumlen acknowledged that many of the necessary actions are beyond the scope of the South African Police Services (SAPS) or the CPF. “The CPF may need to advocate for other government departments to get involved because some of these issues fall under their responsibility. There is a wide range of factors that need to be considered and implemented, and law enforcement can only play a small part in that.”

He also stressed the importance of effective neighbourhood watches and CPFs in crime prevention. “Neighbourhood watches and the community in blue play a vital role, not only in maintaining visibility but also in reporting crime and other issues. Where there are properly functioning CPFs, the relationship between SAPS and the community is usually very strong. This significantly helps reduce crime in the area because it encourages the community to report crime. It also builds trust, which is something we need to work on considerably.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay