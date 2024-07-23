Western Cape dam levels surge after heavy rains while future water security remains a concern

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

After weeks of substantial rainfall, dam levels in the Western Cape have surged dramatically, providing a significant boost to water reserves across the province.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has reported that several major dams have surpassed their full capacity, including the Berg River, Buffeljags, Ceres, Tierkloof, and Steenbras dams.

According to the latest figures from the Stellenbosch municipality, current dam levels are as follows:

Steenbras Lower: 104.6%

Steenbras Upper: 100,3%

Berg River: 101.2%

Theewaterskloof: 103.9%

Wemmershoek: 100.3%

Voëlvlei: 82.8%

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show Director of Bulk Services at the City of Cape Town, Mike Killick, said that while most of the province’s major dams are now spilling over, the Voëlvlei dam remains an exception.

Killick explained that Voëlvlei’s slower fill rate is due to its reliance on canals rather than natural catchment.

“The dam is fed by two canals from neighboring catchments, and during winter floods, surplus water is diverted into Voëlvlei. Consequently, the dam’s filling process is more gradual.”

“Spilling dams’ won’t necessarily be a bad thing because the environment also needs water.”

Meanwhile, he expressed hope for continued rainfall and outlined the city’s goal to maintain full dams until the end of the hydrological year in October.

He said that before July, water levels had been declining, causing concern due to minimal rainfall at the start of winter.

However, the situation has improved significantly, with dam levels rising by 30% in July alone.

The province received over 400mm of rain in the month, compared to the long-term average of around 160mm.

Furthermore, despite the recent rains having provided a much-needed boost, the city said that residents are still encouraged to be water-wise to ensure sustainable water resources for the future.

“We are still advocating the new water program – because we cannot always rely on these extreme weather events. Climate change studies which we have undertaken also show that we are going to have a dryer future.”

“Efforts are also underway to recharge and replenish several aquifers across the province, including those in Atlantis, Cape Flats, and the Table Mountain group,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: @StellMun/X