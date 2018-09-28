Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works to monitor Bellville and the Bloekombos taxi ranks

The Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works says it will continue to closely monitor the Bellville and the Bloekombos taxi ranks after reopening them yesterday. The busy transport hubs were closed following taxi conflict and shootings over the weekend.

The department’s Jandré Bakker said the decision to reopen the ranks was made after a peace agreement was reached between the parties. Bakker added that the registrar will however not lift the administrative suspension on the two affected associations, however they may still operate.

“This is an administrative suspension and not an operation suspension. It means they may still operate in the area. But they just cannot do any transactions with the provincial regulatory entity,” Bakker stated.

The Western Cape Transport Department said since the closure of the ranks, the provincial department and the City of Cape Town have facilitated several discussions with the associations.

Bakker said they have agreed to enter an arbitration process to find further solutions to operational challenges.

Bakker further stated that the suspension remains in place and will be reviewed after a month.

He added that a working committee will be established between the two associations to oversee operations on shared routes and to report violations of the agreement to the Office of the Provincial Taxi Registrar.

[VOC]

Share this article











Comments

comments