Western Cape gangsters linked to multiple murders to appear in court

Two Western Cape alleged gangsters were nabbed after they were linked to various murders, including that of a one-year-old child.

Lyle “Trompie” Silver, 24, and Anderson “Bougard” Koeberg, 27, were linked to several murders and attempted murders, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Wednesday.

He said a significant increase in murders and attempted murder cases within the Muizenberg and Steenberg Policing precinct had been discovered, prompting police action.

Van Wyk said Koeberg was linked to five murders including one of a one-year-old child in Steenberg. Silver was linked to four murders in Muizenberg.

Both were also accused of hijacking, attempted murder and business robbery.

Both men have been associated with the 26 Junky Funky Kids (JFK’s) gang.

Silver appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, shortly after his arrest.

His bail application was abandoned and the matter was postponed to January 17 for further investigation.

Koberg appeared in both the Wynberg and Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Monday and will appear in the latter court on November 23.

Both remain in custody.

Anyone with any information about cases is kindly requested to contact Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531.

[Source: News24]

Share this article









3 Shares

Comments

comments