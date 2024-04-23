Western Cape Gears Up for Elections: Residents Ready for Change

Share this article

By Aphelele Mbuzi

There are more than 3,3 million registered voters in Western Cape. This is according to the manager of electoral matters, Belinda Mbeleni, all voting stations are ready for citizens to hit the polls come May 29.

VOC News spoke to residents in WesBank in Delft, where a collective echo for change was shared. Josephine Snyders emphasized the importance of young adults, aged 18 to 35, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping the future through their votes.

“You are the current leadership for tomorrow, you can do changes as a young generation. You must choose the choice is yours,” said Snyders.

Confirming this sentiment, Malibongwe Bhiyana underscored the urgency of voting for change, highlighting dissatisfaction with the current government. He urged voters to scrutinize candidates carefully, wary of those motivated solely by personal gain.

“I feel like some candidates they also want to benefit from voters, which means they want to be like the candidates in the office to be rich and have a lot of benefits and to be close to the money,” explained Bhiyana.

Vuyani Mgudu advocated for transparency and investment in education, particularly for disadvantaged youth. He emphasized the need for government support in providing more bursaries, ensuring equal opportunities for higher education.

“We must vote for transparency guidance. The universities are closer to white people which is the city, there must be universities in Khayelitsha and all other mixed communities,” said Mgudu.

Issues like the blockage of drains in WesBank and the nation’s soaring unemployment rate remain pivotal factors influencing voter decisions. Bathabile Ndamase stressed the importance of electing representatives who prioritize addressing such pressing issues.

“I feel like the candidates running for the office can do a better job than the current party running and can make efforts to cover the issues of unemployment rate, and they can create more jobs,” expressed Ndamase.

As the election draws nearer, the call for change resonates strongly among the people of the province. It is a time for citizens to exercise their democratic right and vote for a better tomorrow. Let us unite in our pursuit of progress and cast our votes for change.

