Western Cape granted final extension to hike up Census 2022 numbers

The Western Cape has been granted an extension until 31st May to get counted in the Census 2022. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said data collectors will be visiting communities with low response rates across the province. Approximately 1.1-million households have completed the census questionnaire since data collection began in February.

According to Stats SA, it takes less than 20 minutes to complete the questionnaire and all personal information collected will be kept confidential. WC Premier Alan Winde urged locals to get counted to avoid a major blow to service delivery. He added crucial sectors such as education and health will suffer, citing a potential loss of up R 9.7 billion.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Stats SA Chief Director Patrick Kelly detailed the importance of the Census 2022.

“Census is a count of the whole population that it happens once every ten years. The data collected from the survey is used extensively by all spheres of government for identifying areas where services are required, it is also used in the national budget that allocates funds to municipalities. So, if we don’t get an accurate count, it will distort funding to the various provinces,” explained Kelly.

According to Kelly, field workers are not active in each community. Hence, he encourages communities to utilize the online option.

“Our province does not have enough field workers to physically count citizens, and this contributes to the backlog we are faced with in the Western Cape but that’s why we are imploring residents to use their smartphones to get counted,” said Kelly.

He further adds there is no cost to the person completing the questionnaire but rather it is redirected to Stats SA.

To get counted digitally, click here https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za

VOC