Western Cape grapples with severe flooding, leaving thousands displaced

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape has been battered by severe flooding from Cape Town to the Garden Route, as the province endured its second cut-off low system this week.

The intense downpours on Wednesday, June 5th, have resulted in widespread destruction, including collapsed roads, power outages, evacuations, and numerous rescues.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has been actively coordinating responses and assessing weather-related impacts.

Spokesperson Charlotte Powell stated that the situation in Cape Town remains dire, with incessant downpours forecasted to persist throughout the day.

She stated, “Disaster Management Officers have made assessments in 41 informal settlements where 1 221 structures flooded, and 2 246 persons were affected. Areas include Khayelitsha, Strand, Gugulethu, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Wallacedene, Vygieskraal, Bloekombos, and Hout Bay.”

Meanwhile, humanitarian relief is being provided by organizations such as Gift of the Givers (GOTG), the Mustadafin Foundation, and the Ashraful Foundation.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, GOTG project manager, Ali Sablay, reported a surge in calls for assistance from informal settlements across the Cape Metro.

“Residents in Masipumelele have informed us that 50% of the townships have been flooded. Nearly 50,000 people need our assistance.”

He mentioned ongoing efforts in the Cape Agulhas region, where about 400 people are cut off due to road damage.

Sablay added, “Our teams are out in Oudtshoorn as well, where over 100 families have been affected.”

He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and South African Police Service (SAPS) have pledged air assistance to deliver blankets, warm clothing, and food to affected families.

Communities from Hout Bay to Khayelitsha to Mitchells Plain and Strand have been affected.

Heinz Park Community Activist Mogamat Mohamed expressed concern over the situation in Heinz Park, highlighting leaks and structural issues in homes.

“With this rain coming down until the end of the week, it’s a bad situation for residents here in Heinz Park, some of the roofs are leaking and water is running down the walls like water fountains. There are many old people who need assistance but there is only so much we can do. Roof sheets are corroded so there’s not much we can do while it’s pouring rain.”

Furthermore, climate experts warn that the rain is expected to continue until the end of the week, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents in the affected areas.

