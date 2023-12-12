Western Cape health department reveals festive season readiness plans

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, along with other departmental officials has unveiled the province’s festive season readiness plans.

Every year, the department prepares for increased trauma and emergency incidents that are associated with the festive season.

This includes ensuring that emergency centres at health facilities are well-equipped to manage this period of increased demand ahead of the province’s tourism season.

With Emergency Medical Services (EMS) expecting to respond to an average of 60,000 calls in the province between 15 December and 15 January, the department stated that readiness plans are in place to ensure rapid response.

Mbombo highlighted that there would be a strong emphasis on ensuring effective pre-hospital treatment, stabilisation for serious illness and injuries, and transport to definitive care for residents and visitors of the Western Cape.

“Already, our healthcare facilities have begun to decrease elective procedures to allow for the reallocation of sufficient resources to our emergency centres for the anticipated increase in medical (and trauma) incidents.” “These facilities have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a secured supply and inventories of projected consumables needs for the festive season.”

To ensure that resources are optimally available over this period, the department has implemented the following steps:

Availability of personnel, ambulances and rescue to respond to emergency incidents around the clock;

Ambulances and rescue vehicles will be strategically placed along major highways that are notorious for major road traffic incidents;

Crews, in collaboration with the province’s Emergency Communications Centres, will be placed at strategic points to promote road safety on the days where traffic is expected to reach its peak, starting from 15 December; and

EMS will work in collaboration with National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and Lifeguards SA on beach-going days like the 16th, 26 December, and New Year’s Day.

Furthermore, Mbombo appealed to residents to be responsible during their celebrations this festive season.

“In doing so, you will help us to help those in need of health care. With health services traditionally working under increased pressure during this period we all must work together in protecting the healthcare system, particularly during a time where resources are even more strained.” “As we celebrate the end of a long year, let us also thank all the law enforcement and medical personnel who will be on duty during this time.”

Photo: WC Govt Health and Wellness MEC Dr French Mbombo/ Facebook