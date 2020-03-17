Western Cape health warns public of door-to-door Covid-19 tests scam

Share this article

















The Western Cape health department on Monday has advised the public that there are no door-to-door Covid-19 tests being conducted and such activity must be reported to the police.

This follows various reports of criminals going into homes in various areas claiming to be officials from the healthcare group doing door-to-door Coronavirus screening.

According to reports, criminals are going to homes claiming to be from Netcare or Netcare 911, and saying that they are assisting the department of health with door-to-door screening for Covid-19.

The South African health company released a statement urging residents to be on high alert of these criminal acts, pointing out that its staff, including the company’s hospitals, Netcare 911 or Medicross medical and dental centres are not doing any home visits.

The company urged residents to contact the police if anyone claiming to be a representative from Netcare arrived at their home.

“Should someone claiming to be a representative from Netcare, Netcare 911 or Medicross arrive at your home or business premises claiming to do screening for the novel coronavirus, do not allow them onto your property or inside your business premises for your own safety but please alert the SAPS immediately.”

Source: African News Agency (ANA)

