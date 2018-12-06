Western Cape High Court says Blok should halt Bo Kaap development until further notice

Property developers Blok has no choice but to put their Bo-Kaap development plans on halt following an announcement made in the Western Cape High Court today.

The Western Cape High Court ordered that the development company’s cranes are not allowed to enter the area until the next court date is determined.

Shafwaan Loubsher, a member of the Bo Kaap Collective, said the hearing was concluded this morning where they were told that the case was postponed to the 18th of December.

“ A provisional date was set and our legal team will be meeting the Judge tomorrow to set up a definite date. The judge also ordered that no crane enters Bo Kaap until the date is confirmed,” said Loubsher.

He said this was a small victory, but a victory non the less.

“As a community we see this as a small victory, and hopefully we will be able to resolve all issues that would satisfy all relevant parties,” he said.

The chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association Osman Shabodien said they decided to lay a charge against the city and Blok developers.

“With all the information at our disposal during the interdict, we decided to lay a charge of collusion and unlawfully benefiting from the sale of the ground that Blok is building on against the city and Blok developers,” he said.

Large scale property development in Bo Kaap and the sale of land has been placed on the public agenda following a string of protests by residents opposed to gentrification. One protest last month turned violent when scuffles ensued with law enforcement officials and police, marking a turning point for residents who are now more determined to fight for the heritage preservation of the area.

The Western Cape National Heritage Council confirmed last week that it has received an application to declare Bo-Kaap a heritage site.

The ANC Youth League Western Cape hand-delivered a nomination to Heritage Western Cape for Cape Town’s historic Bo-Kaap to be declared a provincial heritage site. The league lodged an application with the heritage council on Tuesday, November 27.

