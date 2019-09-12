Western Cape is becoming more dangerous: Bheki Cele

Share this article

















Police Minister Bheki Cele says the Western Cape is becoming more dangerous and is a hot-spot when it comes to the killing of police officers.

Cele on Wednesday visited the families of the policemen who came under attack at the weekend, while on duty.

Warrant officer Hilton Joseph was shot and killed outside a tavern in Wesbank outside Cape Town. His colleague Terrence Mostert was shot in the neck and is recovering at home.

Cele says extra measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the citizens and officers.

(Source: SABC News)

