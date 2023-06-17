Western Cape issues warning against crossing low lying bridges due to flooding

Share this article

Western Cape authorities have issued a warning to avoid all low-level water crossings and bridges in the province following heavy and consistent rainfall over recent days.

Most dams are at full capacity and many rivers are full or overflowing.

The Wemmershoek and Clanwilliam dams are releasing large volumes of water to protect their structural integrity and make capacity available for the next cold front.

The provincial Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell says large bridges on the main national and provincial roads have visible law enforcement present to guide motorists, but there are many smaller river crossings throughout the province that cannot be monitored.

Thousands of residents have been affected by adverse weather conditions with localised flooding in many areas.

Meanwhile, relief aid is expected to be flown in to Citrusdal today after the access road to and from the area was washed away following days of heavy rain.

The Cederberg Municipality has established a Joint Operational Centre to deal with the challenges and flooding.

The municipality says the persistent rain has caused havoc to infrastructure and many people have been displaced. The access road to Citrusdal from the N7 washed away due to the river overflow.

Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management authorities have called in the use of a helicopter from SANDF and put up two of their own helicopters to deliver aid into Citrusdal and Vredendal.

Gift of the Givers will provide relief aid to the areas and the organisation is appealing for more donations.

Source: SABC News