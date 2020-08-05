Western Cape lifestyle audit finds MECs, partners live a lifestyle in line with their income

Share this article

















Western Cape MECs and their partners have all been found to live a lifestyle in line with their income, Premier Alan Winde has said.

This after they underwent lifestyle audits at the beginning of his term, conducted by Nexus Forensic Services, an independent contractor appointed through an open tender process, he said in a statement.

The audit covered a two year period from 1 June 2017 up to 31 May 2019, when Winde’s cabinet was appointed.

Intelligence Searches (BIS) were conducted and included questionnaires and supporting documents for the declarations made on the questionnaires, whereafter their bank statements were analysed.

In a heat map, all scored green, meaning the audit did not identify any suspicious transactions or areas of concern that could have an influence on the ability to hold office.

“The final report found that all ministers and their spouses led lifestyles commensurate with their income during the two year period and did not pick up any conflicts of interest,” Winde said.

The contractor, however, advised that Director General Harry Malila request members of the executive to declare interests in any dormant or non-active business entities, in line with best practice.

