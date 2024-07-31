Western Cape load reduction implemented to prevent overload

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Load reduction has been implemented in several parts of the Western Cape to prevent equipment damage from overloading in, despite the ongoing suspension of load shedding.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Thomas Garner, a Management Committee Member of the South African Independent Power Producers Association (SAIPPA), explained the differences between load shedding and load reduction. “Load shedding is when a system operator managing the entire system in South Africa sees that the demand exceeds the supply of electricity. To balance this, they shed some of the load, ensuring the frequency of electricity remains at 50Hz. Load reduction, on the other hand, results from non-technical losses, such as illegal connections and non-payment for services.”

Garner elaborated on load reduction: “Imagine you live in an affluent neighbourhood with infrastructure—water, sewage, electricity—installed in the 1950s. By 2024, a massive gentrification program begins, subdividing each plot into three. Now, for every one house, there are three. Normally, you would make a bulk contribution so the municipality can provide additional electricity, sewage, and water for each new plot. However, if the system isn’t upgraded, load reduction occurs. This area now has three geysers for every one previously. The load becomes so large that the transformer and switch gear can’t handle it. To protect that part of the system, you need to reduce the load.”

According to reports, load reduction is a measure taken by power companies to alleviate strain on the electrical grid by temporarily cutting off electricity to certain areas. This prevents the grid from being overloaded, which can lead to widespread power outages. Unlike load shedding, load reduction is more targeted, often used in areas with high instances of illegal connections or excessive usage.

Garner also commented on the money owed to Eskom by certain municipalities: “The municipal revenue model is not sustainable. Municipalities get most of their income from electricity sales, making significant margins by buying from Eskom at a lower tariff and adding a markup. This revenue should fund maintenance of electrical systems and other services. However, municipalities often cross-subsidize other services, leaving electricity as the only lever they have to enforce payment for services.”

Regarding electricity for poorer households, Garner said, “Indigent households should be on the National Treasury register, receiving a Free Basic Electricity (FBE) grant of 50 kWh per month. The challenge is that municipalities often mismanage these funds, failing to apply them to the poor, leaving many without the intended support.”

Garner emphasized the impact of corruption: “Corruption plays a massive role in mismanagement, including giving jobs to unqualified individuals, which hampers service delivery. The FBE is a significant challenge, and municipalities need to apply it correctly to provide electricity to the poor.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay