Western Cape MEC condemns fatal shooting of six-year-old girl

The Western Cape member of the executive committee for community safety, Albert Fritz has condemned the murder of a young girl in Kraaifontein.

In a statement released on Monday, Fritz expressed outrage at the death of six-year-old Gaylin Cupido, from Scottsdene who was struck by a stray bullet during the alleged shooting of rival gangs in the area.

Cupido was a Grade R pupil at Parkdene Primary School.

Fritz said the young girl was found by residents with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to the Kraaifontein day hospital by relatives but sadly died due to the extent of her injuries.

Fritz said a murder case is under investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) but no arrests have been made.

“SAPS have reported that Cupido was killed by unidentified suspect/s. SAPS have opened a case of murder and their investigation into the case is ongoing. No arrests have been made to date. I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation,” Fritz said.

According to Daily Voice, the young girl was shot during load shedding as she, her mother, aunt and 12-year-old brother were headed to visit relatives close by in Rusticana Street.

Fritz conveyed his condolences to the family and called it a tremendous loss as “no parent should have to bury their child. The Kraaifontein community has also been shaken by the loss of young Cupido,” Fritz said.

The area has been plagued by a number of gang-related shootings whereby rival gangs continue to fight for turf.

Source: ANA

