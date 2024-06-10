Western Cape MEC of Community Safety and Police Oversight condemns the killing of four people including three children in Khayelitsha

Share this article

MEC for Police and Oversight in the Western Cape Reagan Allan is urging the South African Police Services (SAPS) to do all they can to apprehend those responsible for the death of four people, including two children in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

“This incident is horrific and angers me deeply, particularly with the number of young people senselessly murdered and wounded. These heartless criminals have absolutely no regard for life. We need to ensure that they are swiftly arrested so that a conviction can follow. Life should never be this cheap,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the shooting is being probed by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

“An unknown gunman entered a barber shop on Saturday and opened fire on the occupants of the premises. Two children aged 11 and 12, and one 30-year-old, died on the scene while three minors were wounded. A minor child succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined,” he said.